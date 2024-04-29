Saskatoon man stabbed in incident of intimate partner violence, police say

A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing assault charges following a report of intimate partner violence on Saturday.

Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Aird Street just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Police say the victim was a 29-year-old man, who officers found with cuts on his body and hands. A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with assault.

The following day, police were called to Royal University Hospital to speak with a stabbing victim.

When they arrived, they discovered it was the same 29-year-old man from the incident on Aird Street, and that he had also suffered a stab wound in the assault the night before.

According to police, they’re working to amend the charges.