SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    Saskatoon man stabbed in incident of intimate partner violence, police say

    (Stacey Hein/CTV News) (Stacey Hein/CTV News)
    Share

    A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing assault charges following a report of intimate partner violence on Saturday.

    Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Aird Street just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

    Police say the victim was a 29-year-old man, who officers found with cuts on his body and hands. A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with assault.

    The following day, police were called to Royal University Hospital to speak with a stabbing victim.

    When they arrived, they discovered it was the same 29-year-old man from the incident on Aird Street, and that he had also suffered a stab wound in the assault the night before.

    According to police, they’re working to amend the charges.

