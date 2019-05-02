

CTV Saskatoon





Update: A man wanted in connection with Saskatoon’s most recent homicide has been arrested outside the city, Saskatoon police say.

Jamie Terrence Halkett, 27, was wanted for the murder of Robin Godfrey, 32.

Godfrey was found shot dead in the open courtyard of the apartment/condo building at 219 Avenue K South in the early evening of April 20, police say.

Halkett has previous associations to Saskatoon street gangs, police say. At the time of the homicide he was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of parole.