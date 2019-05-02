

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Police Service is asking for help finding a man wanted in connection to Saskatoon’s most recent homicide.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jamie Terrence Halkett, 27, for the murder of Robin Godfrey, 32.

Godfrey was found shot dead in the open courtyard of the apartment/condo building at 219 Avenue K South in the early evening of April 20, police say.

Halkett has previous associations to Saskatoon street gangs, police say. At the time of the homicide he was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of parole.

Halkett is Indigenous, five-foot-nine and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos including:

The numbers “306” on the webbing of his left hand

The letters and numbers “EST 1992” on his left and right hand knuckles

A full sleeve of tattoos on the right arm and shoulder

The word “Dreyson” over the left eyebrow and on the right side of his neck

A cross with an image of a tattooed face on the back of his neck and head.

Members of the public should not approach Halkett as he may be armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information on Halkett is asked immediately contact the Saskatoon Police Service, Crime Stoppers or their local law enforcement agency.