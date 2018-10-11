

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP have charged a 43-year-old man after a fatal pedestrian crash in the community of Grandmother’s Bay over the weekend.

Police were called to the scene of the crash around 4 a.m. on Oct. 7.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The man, who is from Grandmother’s Bay, has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and operating a motor vehicle in a manner that is dangerous to the public, thereby causing death.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in La Ronge on Thursday.

Grandmother’s Bay is 331 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.