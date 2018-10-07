

CTV Saskatoon





One person is dead after a fatal pedestrian collision in the community of Grandmother’s Bay on Sunday.

Stanley Mission RCMP arrived on scene around 4 a.m.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by Stanley Mission RCMP with help from the Saskatoon Collision Reconstructionist unit and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Stanley Mission RCMP at 306-635-2390 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Grandmother’s Bay is around 330 kilometres north of Prince Albert.