Lottery ticket sold in Sask. worth $20M

A Lotto Max ticket sold in Saskatchewan will fetch its owner the $20 million jackpot.

The ticket was for Wednesday's draw, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation website.

The lucky numbers were 19, 26, 28, 36, 40, 42, 48 and 6.

The location at which the ticket was bought was not listed.

The draw continues a run of lottery luck in Saskatchewan. A Lotto Max ticket bought in Saskatoon last year was worth $55 million while another bought last month raked in $50 million.