SASKATOON -- Another Saskatoon business says it has been forced to close due to the pressures of the pandemic.

Little Bird Pâtisserie and Cafe on Avenue B has closed its doors permanently.

The cafe made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

"It’s been a tough year for every single one of us, and we all know why. And it is because of the events of 2020 that we have to announce that today, we permanently close the doors on our cafe," the post said.

"We will sorely miss your smiles, conversations, and laughs, and we certainly will miss serving you."

The business had been open for six-and-a-half-years.

The owners apologized in the post to anyone who holds gift cards as those cards will not be honoured and refunds will not be provided.

"We apologize deeply to those who hold gift cards with us and carry significant guilt that we are unable to honour them or provide refunds."