SASKATOON -- One of Saskatoon's longest-running businesses will shut its doors next month.

The Awl Shoppe, known for breathing new life into shoes as well as its selection of luggage, purses and accessories, will close on Aug. 28.

"Due to the ongoing travel restrictions and tough economic times we have made the extremely difficult decision to permanently close The Awl Shoppe," the shop's owners say in a Facebook post.

"We want to thank everyone’s tremendous support of our business over the past 43 years."

The last day shoes can be dropped off for repair is Aug. 10.

The shop's owners say perhaps in the future, the shop could be reopened in a smaller space.

"We appreciate your continued support and patience over the next month as we navigate the closure of our family-run business."