Lieutenant governor to be sworn in March 21
W. Thomas Molloy (Supplied: Government of Saskatchewan)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 4:35PM CST
Last Updated Friday, March 9, 2018 4:39PM CST
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province's new lieutenant governor will be sworn in on March 21st.
Moe says in a statement that he looks forward to W. Thomas Molloy taking on the role of Saskatchewan's 22nd Lieutenant Governor.
He says Molloy's background as a respected lawyer and negotiator will serve the province well.
Molloy -- who is from Saskatoon -- is replacing outgoing Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield, who has held the position since 2012.
