

The Canadian Press





Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province's new lieutenant governor will be sworn in on March 21st.

Moe says in a statement that he looks forward to W. Thomas Molloy taking on the role of Saskatchewan's 22nd Lieutenant Governor.

He says Molloy's background as a respected lawyer and negotiator will serve the province well.

Molloy -- who is from Saskatoon -- is replacing outgoing Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield, who has held the position since 2012.