Saskatoon-based lawyer and author Tom Molloy has been appointed Saskatchewan’s next lieutenant-governor.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Molloy’s appointment Monday.

“Mr. Molloy is an outstanding negotiator who has played a central role in numerous agreements and treaty settlements with Indigenous Peoples,” Trudeau said in a news release. “His contributions are felt from coast to coast to coast, and have helped reshape this country. He is an excellent choice as Saskatchewan’s next Lieutenant Governor, and I know that he will represent the people of this province well.”

Molloy, who holds a bachelor of arts from St. Thomas More College and a bachelor of laws from the University of Saskatchewan, is a member of the Law Society of Saskatchewan and practices primarily in the areas of Indigenous and business law.

He served as the University of Saskatchewan’s chancellor from 2001 to 2007 and was once chief negotiator for the Canadian government.

“Mr. Molloy led the team that negotiated the Nisga’a Final Agreement, the first modern-day treaty in the history of British Columbia, and was the Chief Negotiator for the Government of Canada in negotiations with the Inuit of Nunavut in the Nunavut Land Claim Agreement, which led to the creation of the Territory of Nunavut in 1999,” the news release announcing his appointment stated.

Molloy will replace outgoing Lt.-Gov. Vaughn Solomon Schofield, who was appointed in 2012.