A man charged in the death of another man in downtown Saskatoon pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in provincial court.

Duran Laplante was charged with second degree murder following the death of 24-year-old Elijah Kozak last August.

It is expected he will also be sentenced Thursday.

Laplante and the victim were in a fight in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue North and the other man died of his injuries, according to police.

Police say Laplante and the victim knew each other.

This is a developing story. More to come.