A man charged in the death of another man in downtown Saskatoon is expected to plead guilty on Thursday.

Duron Laplante was charged with second degree murder following the death of a 24-year-old man in August 2018.

The expected plea was revealed in provincial court Tuesday.

Police said Laplante and the victim were in a fight in August 2018 and the other man died of his injuries.

The fight happened in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue North. Police say the two were known to each other.