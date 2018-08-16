

CTV Saskatoon





Duran Laplante, 22, is wanted for the murder of a 24-year old man on August 10th.

Laplante was in a fight with the man, who died of his injuries, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

The two were known to each other. Police are not releasing the name of the victim at the request of his family.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call them or Crimestoppers.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. on August 10th to an injured man in an apartment block in the 200 Block of Fifth Avenue North.

The man was found in the hallway. He was transported to hospital and died from his injury