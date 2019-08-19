Banff Construction and the supplier of a 1,200 pound table cart, Pilosio Canada, are charged in the death of Eric Ndayishimiye, 21.

The man was killed on July 21, 2016 when a table cart toppled and landed on him. He was a construction worker at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital site at the time

Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday heard from the lead investigator from Occupational Health and Safety, David Milo, who played a tape of an interview he conducted with a man at the centre of the case, Gerard McLaren, a construction worker on the site.

In the interview McLaren said he removed pins from the table cart before it fell. McLaren has since moved back to Ireland and is refusing to come back to Canada to take part in the trial.

Jordan Daniels was an employee of Banff Construction at the site and told court that he was told to be careful using the cart but had little instruction on how to use it other than by watching and learning.

Banff employee Daryle George was also on the stand. He was the site foreman on the day of the incident. He was questioned by the lawyer representing Pilosio on the accuracy of statements he made to OHS shortly after the death.

Banff Construction is charged with failing to provide a safe work site and Pilosio is charged with failing to ensure the table cart was safe.

The Crown is calling an employee of Graham Construction to the stand Tuesday. Graham is not charged, but subcontracted Banff Construction.