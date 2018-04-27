Two companies have been charged in the death of a 21-year-old man who was working at the Children’s Hospital of Saskatchewan construction site.

Eric Ndayishimiye died in 2016 when a steel lift fell on him while he was at work. The aspiring model and actor had been on the job for six months.

Banff Constructors Ltd. has been charged under the Occupational Health and Safety Act with being an employer that failed to make arrangements for the use, handling and transport of trolleys in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers.

The company is facing a second charge under the act that relates to not giving information, instruction, training and supervision that’s necessary to protect employees.

Alberta supplier company Pilosio Canada Inc. is charged under the Saskatchewan Employment Act with being a supplier that failed to ensure its equipment was safe.

The project’s lead construction company Graham Construction is not facing any charges. At the time of the incident the company did a comprehensive safety review and the type of lift involved in Nndayishimiye’s death had been taken out of service at the hospital site, and all Graham construction projects.

The case is set to be back in Saskatoon Provincial Court May 24.