The trial for two companies charged in the death of 21-year-old man who was working at the children’s hospital construction site will resume Wednesday.

Eric Ndayishimiye died in 2016 when a steel lift fell on him while he was at work. The man, who friends say was an aspiring actor and model, had been on the job for six months.

The trial, which began Monday, was quickly adjourned Tuesday morning at the request of defense so it can review newly-obtained case documents.

Banff Constructors Ltd. has been charged under the Occupational Health and Safety Act with being an employer that failed to make arrangements for the use, handling and transport of trolleys in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers.

The company is facing a second charge under the act that relates to not giving information, instruction, training and supervision that’s necessary to protect employees.

Alberta supplier company Pilosio Canada Inc. is charged under the Saskatchewan Employment Act with being a supplier that failed to ensure its equipment was safe.

The project’s lead construction company Graham Construction is not facing any charges. At the time of the incident the company did a comprehensive safety review and the type of lift involved in Ndayishimiye’s death had been taken out of service at the hospital site, and all Graham construction projects.

The trial resumes Wednesday afternoon.