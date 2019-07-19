

CTV Saskatoon





La Loche has called off a controversial dog cull planned for next week - but questions remain about how the community will keep residents safe from roaming dogs.

"Thank you La Loche and to the many folks from outside of our community for your concerns regarding the dog control plan in La Loche for July 23; we appreciate your suggestions, but also ask for understanding that we too do not like the plan, but feel conflicted about the safety of our citizens," Mayor Robert St. Pierre said in a Facebook post.

The village does not want someone hurt or killed by dogs, which has happeded in other Northern communities, he said.

The cull would have had any free-roaming dogs destroyed. Owners would have had a two-hour window to buy back their dog for $40 if it had been picked up.

The cull was meant as a health an safety initiative to reduce the number of unwanted dogs, address over population and make the community safer, according to a village letter dated July 17.

St. Pierre said in his post that he asks people to consider the fact that La Loche has so many dog bites each year that health authorities are concerned.

“The village would not have to discuss dog control if pet owners would either leash their dogs or keep them in fenced yards,” he said. "The solution is that simple and this debate has gone on for decades in our community; when do we, the people of La Loche, consider the safety of all? Should we continue to allow dogs to roam and at times act aggressively when we have more than 2,500 people that they share a community with?

"Leaving your dog while you travel and not ensuring it is being cared for is neglect; what do we do about that?"