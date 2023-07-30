Knife threatening incident ends with Taser deployment: Saskatoon police

A Saskatoon man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife Saturday night.

Just before midnight on July 29, Saskatoon police were dispatched to the 200 block of Underhill Way for a report of a man with a knife.

Officers arrived in the area and attempted to arrest the man.

According to police, the man reached for the weapon while officers were trying to arrest him.

Because of this, a member of Saskatoon police deployed their Taser against the suspect.

The suspect was medically assessed and cleared by paramedics once he was taken into custody.

The 20-year-old accused faces four charges including possession of a dangerous weapon and multiple counts of assault.

The deployment of the Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon police policy.