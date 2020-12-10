SASKATOON -- Prince Albert school children are sporting some new winter clothes thanks to the Kinsmen Club's fourth annual Toques and Mitts for Kids gift-giving project.

The club bought new toques, mitts, scarves and neck warmers and gave them to 550 students at five schools in Prince Albert.

“We want to make a difference in kids’ lives. We want to serve our community’s most vulnerable people,” said project chairperson Jared Devers from the Prince Albert Kinsmen Club.

COVID-19 restrictions will change the presentation of the gifts for this year, as the club representatives used to visit the schools and hand out the gifts in person.

The Kinsmen prepared a 90-second video to play for the recipients to explain the gifts.

Recipient schools were St. Michael, St. John, and St. Catherine in the Prince Albert Catholics School Division and Riverside and Westview schools in the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division.

The project was all made possible thanks to a donation from the Kinsmen Club of Saskatoon.

“Our club holds several annual fundraisers, and unfortunately COVID derailed nearly all of them due to the social restrictions. None of these projects were able to occur this year, and this financial setback greatly affected our Club’s ability to give back to the community,” Devers said.