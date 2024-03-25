SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Kenaston wins Sask. Senior 'A' hockey championship

    The Kenaston Blizzards celebrate a championship win in the Saskatchewan Senior ‘A’ hockey final on Sunday. (Source: Kenaston Blizzards/X) The Kenaston Blizzards celebrate a championship win in the Saskatchewan Senior ‘A’ hockey final on Sunday. (Source: Kenaston Blizzards/X)
    The Kenaston Blizzards are champions at the ‘A’ level for the first time after completing a sweep of the Lumsden Monarchs Sunday.

    It was the first ever trip to the ‘A’ final for both teams.

    Kenaston won a close game in Lumsden 3-1 Saturday, then took full advantage of the chance to become provincial champions on home ice with a decisive 10-5 win Sunday, taking the best-of-three series 2-0.

    While this is the first ‘A’ level championship for the Blizzards, the team has been having a run of success lasting several seasons.

    In 2023, Kenaston won the provincial Senior ‘C’ title and the Senior ‘D’ title the year before that.

    Posting on X, the Blizzards called their fallen opponent a “class act” and wished them luck in their upcoming league finals.

    The 2024 Provincial Senior ‘C’ and ‘D’ champions have yet to be decided, with Wilkie and Macklin each leading their respective series by one game as of Monday.

    The focus for Kenaston now returns to their opponent in the Sask. Valley Hockey League final, the Dinsmore Dynamos.

    Game four in the best-of-five is set for Tuesday. Kenaston leads that series 2-1.

