July was not as hot as it felt in Saskatoon: Environment Canada

A meteorologist says temperatures in July were only about one degree above seasonal in Saskatoon, but the humidity made it feel much warmer.

“I think what made this one feel quite anomalous for people was the amount of humidity we saw,” said Brian Proctor, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

ECCC issued extreme heat warnings earlier this month, but Saskatoon residents found ways to keep cool.

“With the daily heat, the way it's been, we've been getting up early and doing some walks and getting our outdoor stuff in early in the morning,” Keith, a Saskatoon resident, told CTV News.

“I have a fan blowing right in my face and I opened my window all the way, and I take an ice pack to bed with me and a water bottle,” Sofia Hart Morden said.

“We generally stay indoors with the air conditioning,” Nitin Meena said.

Brent Badrock, owner of Gibbon Heating and Air Conditioning, said phones were ringing off the hook this month.

“Calls are rolling in, air conditioners breaking down, air conditioning installations are hot on the rise,” Badrock said.

Proctor said temperatures are expected to cool slightly in August.

“If we look at our forecast for this week, typically this time of year we should be about 26 for a high and overnight lows somewhere about 13, and we're bouncing between 25 and 30 this week,” he said.

“That's slightly above seasonal but not particularly hot.”

But some people just aren’t fans of the heat.

“I miss winter...because it's colder,” Hart Morden said.

Others say they’ll enjoy it while they can.

“I actually like the heat. We get that -40 stuff in the winter, so when the heat comes, it's like, bring it on,” Keith said.