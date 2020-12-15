SASKATOON -- A provincial court judge will decide whether a woman accused in a child abuse case will be granted bail.

A 36-year-old woman was charged after police found a boy confined to a bedroom inside a Saskatoon home and another child was reportedly on the roof of the house, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Officers were called to the home in the 600 block of Lenore Drive on Dec. 7 after a young boy was spotted on the roof.

Others had helped the boy down safely before police arrived but officers found another boy confined to a bedroom inside the house, SPS said on Monday.

After an investigation by the SPS child abuse unit, the woman and a 28-year-old mane were arrested and charged on Dec. 10.

The woman is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of fail to provide the necessities of life, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of forcible confinement.

A 28-year-old man was also charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

The victims are two boys, four and seven-years-old, and a 10-year-old girl, according to police.

The man and woman appeared at Saskatoon provincial court via phone for their bail hearings on Tuesday afternoon.

The details of the bail hearings are under a publication ban and so are the names of the accused because it could identify the child victims.

His next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16.

The judge needs more time to decide whether to grant bail to the female accused.

She is expected to make her decision on Dec. 30.