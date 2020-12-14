SASKATOON -- A report of a young boy on the roof of a Saskatoon home earlier this month has led to charges for a man and woman, according to police.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, police received a report about a boy spotted on the roof of a home in the 600 block of Lenore Drive, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

While others had managed to get the boy down safely by the time officers arrived, police found another boy confined to a bedroom inside the home, SPS said.

The incident led to further investigation by the SPS child abuse unit and as a result. a man and woman were arrested at the home without incident on Dec. 10, police said.

A 36-year-old woman is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of fail to provide the necessities of life, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of forcible confinement.

A 28-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

The victims are two boys, aged 4 and 7, and a 10-year-old girl, SPS said.