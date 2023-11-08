John Gormley 'stepping away' from radio

Saskatchewan's most well known talk radio broadcaster has announced he's leaving the airwaves.

John Gormley made the announcement at the start of his show Wednesday morning, which broadcasts live throughout the province on Rawlco Radio's two talk radio stations.

"Time flies by quickly so quickly. It was 48 years ago as a teenager I got my first job in radio. I was captivated then as I still am now," Gormley said at the start of his show Wednesday morning.

"It's been an honour to have shared this time with you and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Gormley, a lawyer and former federal MP, debuted his show in 1998, with the program recently marking its 25th anniversary.

He said while he's "stepping away" away from radio, he'll still practice law occasionally. Gormley said he plans to focus more on travelling with his wife.

He has been an outspoken supporter of the ruling Saskatchewan Party, with Premier Scott Moe and Moe's predecessor Brad Wall frequently appearing on his show.

Gormley has also courted controversy during his tenure, notably coming under fire in 2015 following a tweet he sent in the wake of the Paris terror attacks.

His last show will air at the end of the month. The announcement of his replacement is expected on Thursday.