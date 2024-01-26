James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says

The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.

Dr. Shaun Ladham performed the autopsies on five of Myles Sanderson’s 11 victims in the September 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon.

He told the jury the stab wounds he examined were severe enough that there was little paramedics could have done to save the victims. Many of the victims would have required quick surgical intervention beyond the capabilities of the first responders, already a 25-minute drive away in Melfort.

“EMS, while they may give some fluids would not be able to counteract how much blood would be lost,” said Ladham.

The inquest also heard testimony from Sanderson’s former caseworker at the Willow Cree Healing Lodge, where he was transferred from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in February 2021 after being downgraded to minimum security.

Former Willow Cree parole officer Diane Raine suggested the isolated location on a rural reserve and the intensity of the programs were difficult for Sanderson, and he had requested to be transferred back to the Prince Albert-based penitentiary.

“Myles told me that he was triggered, for one,” said Raine.

She said Sanderson was put on the waitlist for a range of programs when he arrived at Willow Cree, including traditional parenting, anger management and a grief program, but could only confirm he completed the grief training.

On Monday, the inquest is expected to hear from two elders who worked within the correctional system, followed by a witness from the Parole Board of Canada.

The final witness will be an RCMP staff Sgt. with information about the pursuit of Sanderson after he left Weldon, following the killing of Wesley Petterson.

The final testimony will not be entered into evidence, but is expected to serve as a transition toward the coming inquest into Sanderson’s in-custody death after his apprehension by RCMP.

Police say Sanderson collapsed shortly after his arrest on Sept. 7, 2022, and later died in Royal University Hospital.

The coroner’s inquest into Sanderson’s death begins Feb. 26 in Saskatoon.