James Smith inquest finds 'a road forward' for survivors of mass violence

Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.

Chelsey Stonestand — who spoke on behalf of the Burns family which lost six members — told reporters the inquest process has shown people “a road forward” through open dialogue.

“Having conversations with RCMP, coroner’s office, media, learning about one another, showing each other that we’re all humans at the end of the day and we all want the best for this world,” she said.

“Canadians are learning from Indigenous people.”

The inquest into Myles Sanderson’s violent killing of 11 people in James Smith and Weldon wrapped up on Wednesday with a set of 29 recommendations including better access to addictions and cultural programming in prisons, reforms to methods of supervised release, and making those who breach release conditions with a history of domestic violence a higher priority for arrest.

Sanderson was in breach of his parole conditions at the time of the killings and the inquest heard from his partner Vanessa Burns— who testified she suffered abuse at his hands for many years.

The inquest heard those who receive psychiatric care in federal prison are released with about a week’s worth of medication and left to seek their own doctor, which can lead to lapses in treatment. Sanderson had been taking anti-depressants and ADHD medication while serving his sentence in prison.

The jury recommended parole officers help those on supervised release transition to medical care in the community.

It also said police should engage parole officers in the first month after an arrest warrant has been issued for an offender on supervised release. The parole officers have the clearest knowledge of their contacts and potential whereabouts.

The inquest heard Sanderson was living with Burns, the mother of their children, for at least a month before the killings. Both times Sanderson breached his conditions of release by either contacting or living with her.

The coroner’s office is expected to post a full list of the recommendations this week.

As the survivors of the violence look forward, the new challenge becomes holding each agency accountable to the jury’s recommendations, which are non-binding.

“In five years time if there’s no action from the recommendations then we’re going to be disappointed, but right now we’re feeling hopeful,” said Darryl Burns, whose sister Lydia Gloria Burns was Sanderson’s tenth victim.

In a news release Thursday, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations echoed earlier calls from First Nations leaders for a national inquiry into the killings, which would have greater powers to implement its findings.

For Stonestand, the solutions are closer at hand.

“Sure we can have a national inquiry, but a lot of these issues can start at our kitchen tables. Talk to your friends; your relatives,” she said.

“It could happen to any community.”