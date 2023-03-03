'It sparks in their mind': Saskatoon students learn coding through music

Students from around Saskatoon gathered at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) to learn more about coding, music and social justice.

The Your Voice Is Power competition was held at the U of S on Friday. Activities included a smudge ceremony, a performance by Dakota and how-to-code lessons.

According to a local Indigenous educator, the initiative brings attention to issues for Indigenous people.

“Its kind of like the Truth and Reconciliation calls to action and bring those through to music,” Jasmyn Albert told CTV News.

Students compete using the EarSketch platform to remix songs from Indigenous artists like Saskatoon-bred Dakota Bear.

“I think using technology these days is really important because we are adapting and using that to create better futures, especially with Indigenous youth using things like coding and fusing music,” Bear said.

He said he saw himself as more than just a hip-hop artist.

“I use music as a platform to drive change and amplify our voices as Indigenous people. So, we’re putting those two together and learning about social justice and equality through music and through coding at the same time.”

Bear said reaching students through music and fashion helps to get the message across.

“I could speak for 20 or 30 minutes but I could also put that same message into a song and they can listen to it over and over so it empowers them and they see themselves.”

Albert said the experience could be life-changing for students.

“When you get to see yourself in these opportunities, it opens a door for you mentally,” she explained.

“We have a lot of ideas in our mind about what’s possible for us in the future. If you don’t see that opportunity or don’t experience that in your young life, you’re not going to think about that in the future.”

She said it was fun and a hands-on experience for the students.

“They are being part of it. They are creating something where they can actually see the outcome. It sparks in their mind.”

As part of the event, two winners will receive $5,000 for college or to start a business, according to the YourVoiceIsPower website.