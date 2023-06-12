'It's starting to feel real': Sask. couple wins $100,000 on Lotto 6-49

A Saskatchewan couple had to scan their winning ticket again because they thought they accidentally counted an extra zero.

Sylvia and Arnold Wilderman checked their Lotto 6-49 ticket at the mall following the April 1 draw

“I thought we won $10,000 at first,” said Silvia in a Sask. Lotteries press release.

“I scanned the ticket a second time to be sure and realized it was $100,000.”

Arnold couldn’t believe it either when she called to tell him the news, the release said.

“We were both shocked at that point, I think, but it’s starting to feel real now.”

The couple from the village of Young plans to share the win with their family and put some into savings.

Sask. Lotteries says the Wildermans bought the winning ticket at the Watrous Co-op Gas Bar.