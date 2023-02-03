'It’s just a miracle': Saskatoon woman finds kidney donor after advertising search on her car

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Maid's son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took US$4M for her death

For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man -- but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over US$4 million from his housekeeper's relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London