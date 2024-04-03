With the warmer-than-usual temperatures on Wednesday, some are thinking about the excess snow sitting around properties that will be melting rapidly and could cause issues.

On a day with above-normal temperatures like Wednesday in Saskatoon, any snow accumulation will likely be melting fast, but how it melts and where it goes, is the mystery each spring.

“It all depends on how the melt happens and how it reacts to people’s homes,” business development manager with Saskatoon Fire and Flood Tiago Moreira told CTV News.

While it’s been a relatively gradual melt this year, the nature of the snow we’re dealing with right now could pose problems according to Moreira whose company specializes in extreme clean-up services.

“The snow right now is very crusty and very hard at the moment,” he said.

“So it’s going to be a different melt compared to last year’s melt which was very dry. There was no moisture left in the snow, but this year we have a lot of moisture left in the snow so every year it’s going to be a little different.”

To avoid basement water issues, it’s recommended to be proactive by moving snow away from your home and also keeping an eye on how the snow is melting.

“Might be in areas, especially like back alleys, where water will find a path into open areas, and find the path of least resistance. Make sure water doesn't flow towards your house like little rivers," he said.

If you have a lot of snow around the base of your home around the foundation, moving it to the base of a tree is a good idea according to Moreira because it will get soaked up a lot quicker by the roots and also benefit the tree.

“It will melt quicker because the sun will get to it and the roots of the tree will get to it also,” he said.

Ensuring that city drains are working properly is also important.

“If you are able and can visit the catch basin on the end of your street, make sure it’s functioning. If you are able you can chip away the ice,” said storm water utility manager with the City of Saskatoon Mitch McMann.

If you notice a drain that isn’t operating correctly because of an ice clog, you can call the City of Saskatoon and they will send a crew to look at it.

The City of Saskatoon website also has tips on safeguarding your home as it is the responsibility of the property owner to take precautions.