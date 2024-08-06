'It's been incredible': Saskatoon hosts the 119th Canadian Men's Amateur Championship

Golfers from across the country and the world are in Saskatoon for the 119th Canadian Men's Amateur Championship. It’s the first time the Bridge City has hosted the tournament since Nick Taylor – now a PGA Tour Winner – won the championship in 2007.

"It's been a long time since the city has hosted this championship, and it's been incredible. Certainly tons of support from the community," said Adam Cinel, tournament director with Golf Canada.

Golfers tee’d off Monday, kicking off the four day tournament at Riverside Country Club and Saskatoon Golf and Country Club. Cinel said there are 264 players from 12 different countries competing in this year’s tournament.

“Some of the top ranked players in the world are amongst our Team Canada athletes, so it's a really strong field this year, the leaderboard is packed right now, it's going to be a horse race to the finish,” Cinel explained.

He said players paused briefly Tuesday morning due to lightning, but they toughed out the cold and rainy weather for the remainder of the day.

“They've got their rain gear, their umbrellas. It’s a little softer so they can attack pins a little bit easier, so we're seeing some pretty good scores out there,” he said.

The tournament is set to wrap up on Thursday.

The winner will receive a $1,200 prize and an exemption into the U.S. Amateur Championship and next year's RBC Canadian Open in Caledon, Ont.