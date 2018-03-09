Many people living in the North Park neighbourhood had to take the day off work to deal with the aftermath of a water main break.

The water main broke in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue North on Friday morning, creating an icy, wet mess.

“In front of our house, it looked like a river. My backyard is full. My front is full. My poor neighbor, his basement is just flooded,” Grant Sorochant, a resident on the block, said.

The water flowed down to 33rd Street and onto Spadina Crescent, resulting in many frozen vehicles.

“I was going to head to school, but I noticed there was a lot of water running down the street and didn’t know what was happening. I came outside and noticed my car was covered in about an inch and a half of ice,” Carter Mackow, a resident on 33rd Street, said.

City crews shut off the water supply at 8 a.m.

The city said water main repairs are typically fixed the next day, with water restored within 24 to 48 hours.