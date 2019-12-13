SASKATOON -- More than 40 businesses in Saskatchewan are preparing their shelves for the introduction of edible cannabis products.

Licensed Saskatchewan cannabis retailers will begin selling edible products in-store and online starting Dec. 16.

The introduction of legal edible products will mean that customers can walk into stores and purchase products without having to pre-order and wait days before receiving the product.

In October, cannabis producers were able to submit their edible product to Health Canada for approval. Those products than needed 30 to 60 days to be tested before receiving full approval.

Cierra Sieben-Chuback, the owner of Living Skies, a Saskatoon-based cannabis retail store, calls the introduction of edible cannabis a positive next step for the industry.

“When I talk to my staff or my managers, I keep saying it feels like what it felt like when I first started this business a year ago.”

Sieben-Chuback expects to receive more than 10 different types of edible products.

“It is a lot of learning to do and a lot of guessing because we really don't know what people in Saskatoon will be going after. It's going to be really interesting to see how our products will change.”

Gummy candies, chocolate, and cannabis-infused teas are some of the products expected to be introduced during this second part of legalization, however Health Canada has placed strict regulations on the way the products are made and packaged.

The packaging on products should be child-resistant, and products should not appeal to people underage.

“People can't really expect to see products like that, they will be out there just maybe in a different mould then you were expecting,” Sieben-Chuback said.

Prices for edible products have not been released.