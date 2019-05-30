

CTV Saskatoon





A public inquest into the death of Joshua Megeney will be held June 24 to 28 at the Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench, the province says.

On October 6, 2016 Saskatoon police were called to a home for a reported break and enter in progress. Officers came upon a locked and barricaded door. Megeney, 28 of Medicine Hat, was found dead in a bedroom after a standoff with police.

Then-Chief Clive Weighill said officers fired shots but he didn’t know if the suspect also fired.