Impaired driver with someone riding in trunk came to pick up buddy from traffic stop, Sask. police say
An unusual series of events led to an impaired driving charge, according to Corman Park Police Service.
It all began with a roadside stop Wednesday night just outside Saskatoon along Highway 11.
Officers were in the process of charging a person with driving while disqualified and impounding their vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the police service.
When the person's friend arrived to give the driver a lift, she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.
The driver failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested for impaired driving, police said.
According to police, a search of the vehicle turned up alcohol and — after hearing knocking — a person inside the trunk.
A woman was riding there by choice and was unharmed, according to police.
