Iconic Robin Hood sign returns to Saskatoon's skyline
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 11:17AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, April 20, 2021 11:18AM CST
SASKATOON -- After undergoing some major work, a fixture in Saskatoon’s skyline is back.
The well-known sign was taken down in February so LED light strips could be installed and the letters could get a fresh coat of paint.
On Tuesday, a crew reinstalled the letters on top of the milling and mixing facility is located on 33rd Street East.
