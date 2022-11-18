'I’m going to invest in myself': Sask. lotto winner plans to go back to school

Thomas Kennedy from Harris, Sask. has big plans for his $500,000 win from the Oct. 6 Daily Grand draw.

“I’m going to invest in myself,” he said in a Sask. Lotteries news release. “First, I want to go back to school and learn a new trade!”

He first learned about his win through an email, according to the news release.

“I received an email saying I won a prize, but it didn’t say which prize, so I checked my subscription account,” Kennedy said.

It was then he saw he had won by matching all five of the winning numbers.

“This is exactly what I needed right now; it feels amazing!” he said in the release.

The winning numbers were 14, 19, 30, 38, 48 and grand number 4.