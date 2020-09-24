A pair of low pressure systems are driving rains across the northern third of Saskatchewan, but should leave central and southern sections largely dry.

Given their expected path, conditions are ripe for southwesterly winds to gust up to 70km/h this afternoon. As we look ahead to the weekend, a cool down arrives, but strong winds will continue into next week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind

High: 23

Evening: 20

Friday – Sunny

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday – AM Showers / Wind

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 14