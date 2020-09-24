Advertisement
Howling winds blow across Sask. while temperatures push well above normal: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 6:08AM CST Last Updated Thursday, September 24, 2020 8:00AM CST
A pair of low pressure systems are driving rains across the northern third of Saskatchewan, but should leave central and southern sections largely dry.
Given their expected path, conditions are ripe for southwesterly winds to gust up to 70km/h this afternoon. As we look ahead to the weekend, a cool down arrives, but strong winds will continue into next week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind
High: 23
Evening: 20
Friday – Sunny
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 21
Saturday – AM Showers / Wind
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 14