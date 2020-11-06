SASKATOON -- It’s the home stretch in the municipal election. Four out of six candidates held their final addresses to the media on the Friday before the election.

Don Atchison has experienced five elections during his 13 years as mayor and he’s hoping to get back to City Hall.

“I love this city. I’ve got such a passion for it,” he said.

Atchison reiterated key messages from his campaign. Atchison is against defunding police and plans to rejuvenate downtown Saskatoon with an arena.

“Council needs guidance from a proven mayor after a bleak and dismal record of accomplishments over the last four years,” Atchison told reporters.

Just a half-hour later, Charlie Clark released his final message.

“I’m ready to get back to governing,” Clark announced at his campaign office.

Clark said his first priority would recovering the city from the effects of COVID-19.

The mayoral incumbent has vowed to create 15,000 new jobs during his term by, in part, boosting the tech and agriculture sectors.

Clark said he is the right person to lead Saskatoon into a sustainable future.

“Without a transition, I want to get right back to work and make sure we can flatten the curve on COVID, we can keep people working in our community, keep businesses open while saving lives,” Clark said.

Candidate Cary Tarasoff pushed for change at City Hall.

“Enough of this,” he said, while pointing at boards showing the cost of the new library.

Tarasoff has branded himself as a hard worker who will get things done at city hall and make life more affordable.

“I will show leadership and stop taking on debt during the pandemic. People don’t like it, don’t vote for me. If you vote for me, this is exactly what I’ll do,” he said.

Meanwhile, candidate Mark Zielke spent the final Friday launching a charity called Quilts for Kids.

“The point of the charity is to help those who are vulnerable, who need our support,” Zielke said.

While the first two blankets were handed out, the charity is not registered.

When asked if Quilts for Kids has a financial support aspect, Zielke said “it’s being worked out. That is inevitable, I think at some point. Today, we wanted to make sure we launched.”

Advance polls closed Thursday.

Election day polls are open Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.