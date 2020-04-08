SASKATOON -- Job losses and lost income because of COVID-19 have put some already vulnerable people at risk of losing their homes.

That’s why a group of community organizations have banded together to set up a makeshift social assistance hub at the White Buffalo Youth Lodge on 20th Street West.

“We knew the community still needed some level of service but we wanted to make sure we could do that in a safe manner and wasn’t going to spread COVID-19,” said AIDS Saskatoon executive director Jason Mercredi.

"We have different stations set up there so people can get the service they need but our staff can stay safe, clients can stay safe and we can maintain safe social distancing standards."

Operating Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mercredi said they have staff from organizations across Saskatoon, working on a rotating schedule to help people file applications to access the various government assistance programs.

The most sought after help is finding a home, Mercredi said.

"Getting into a housing unit so they can successfully self-isolate is difficult," he said.

“We have a number of private landlords that we work with and we’ve pretty much exhausted those housing options and so right now we’re working with government to get them into Saskatoon Housing Authority stock so we’re hopeful we’ll be able to re-house everybody that comes down here.”

Mercredi said the hub has helped find homes for 40 people so far.