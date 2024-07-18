Historic Second World War plane lands in Saskatoon
The Royal Canadian Air Force is celebrating its 100th anniversary with air shows across the continent. Saskatoon residents were treated to a visit from one of the rarest planes remaining from the Second World War, including a former pilot.
Nearing the end of the war, more than 7,300 Avro Lancaster bombers were rumbling across the skies. Eighty years later, only 17 Lancasters exist, and only two can fly.
One of those historic bombers made a visit to Saskatoon on Thursday where hundreds of people spanning generations came to the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum for a closer look.
“It always surprises me every time we come to these events,” said Dave Rohrer, captain of the Avro Lancaster and president and CEO of the Canadian War Plane Museum.
“How many people are here, and what this Lancaster represents, and how important it is to many Canadians across the entire country.”
(Chad Hills/CTV News)
The historic bomber is on its way across the continent from its home in Hamilton to various air shows as part of the 100th anniversary of the RCAF. It wasn’t a full air show, but a special request convinced the crew to make a stop in Saskatoon.
“Today is a special day because this airplane flew in World War Two,” said Brian Eikel, executive director of the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum. “And there’s a fellow here, Reg Harrison, nicknamed ‘Crash’ Harrison. He did 19 missions to Germany, and he survived four crashes.”
Harrison was given the best seat in the house from a Saskatoon Airport vehicle on the tarmac as the Lancaster arrived and landed. Once the plane stopped at the museum, Harrison shared a few stories with the crew, later explaining the feeling of being up close to one of his old planes.
“It’s difficult to put into words,” said Harrison. “I’ve had a lot of surprises in my life, but I would have to say this tops them all because I never, ever expected anything like this to happen. I’m very grateful for all the people that have arranged this and I want them to know how very much I appreciate it.”
The former pilot considers himself lucky as the survival rate for airmen was below 50 per cent during the war, whether it was near-collisions flying in tight formations, being shot down by friendly or enemy fire, or mechanical failures.
“The loss rate was almost 49.9 per cent, but they never told us at the time,” said Harrison. “Because if they had, we’d be a lot more afraid to go.”
(Chad Hills/CTV News)
Despite the terrifying ordeal that was flying a mission during the war, Harrison found himself missing the roar of the engines and the intense action.
“And everything was so quiet I couldn't hear the roar of engines starting up and taking off,” he said. “I wish I stayed over with the special squadron, what a contrast.”
But with a nickname like ‘Crash,' Harrison says he hasn’t been keen on flying planes since.
“I started my tour with a crash, and I finished with a crash.” Harrison told CTV News. “I thought, if I start flying again, there won’t be any night fighters shooting at me, there won’t be any search lights looking for me. But with my luck, I start to fly again, a wing might fall off the plane. So maybe I should quit.”
The Lancaster refuelled and is headed to Cold Lake for an air show this weekend.
Widespread tech outage affects Canadian airports, hospitals and border crossings
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
LIVE UPDATES Here's the latest on Canadian impacts of the global IT outage
The latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world.
BREAKING Trudeau taps MacKinnon to be new labour minister, replacing O'Regan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.
WATCH What we know about the reasons behind global internet outage
A Canadian technology analyst says a failed update from a key cybersecurity provider shows the nearly "universal" use of Windows products for key digital infrastructure and highlights how quickly security issues can start to cascade.
Biden is staying in the race despite support 'slippage': Campaign chair
U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign is insisting anew that he is not stepping aside as he faces the stark reality that many Democrats at the highest levels want him to bow out of the 2024 election to make way for a new nominee and try to prevent widespread party losses in November.
Recalled plant-based milk brands must rebuild trust by apologizing: marketers
Marketing experts say two brands that recently had to recall plant-based milk contaminated with Listeria can come back from the deadly outbreak, but they must move quickly to regain consumer trust.
No guarantees for Canada if Trump is president again
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Canmore, Alta., family waited hours for help as bear killed dog, slept in their backyard
A Canmore family says they could only watch as a black bear attacked their dog and then slept in their backyard overnight as they waited for help from wildlife officers.
