'His face still haunts me': Witness testifies in La Ronge murder case

Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments

After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.

Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 6, 2023. The House of Commons resumes today following a two week recess. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent

The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.

Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge

A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.

  • SUV rear ends school bus in Huron County

    Minor injuries are reported to the driver of an SUV after a crash involving a school bus. Huron County OPP were called to the scene near Huron Park around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported for people on the bus.

    (Source: georgejurasek/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

  • Will an extinct bird 'call' people to St. Marys?

    An exhibit at the St. Marys Museum has long drawn strong visitor reactions. The taxidermy specimens are more than 70 birds and a few small animals first gathered over 110 years ago, and they are set in their original display cases.