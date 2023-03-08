'His face still haunts me': Witness testifies in La Ronge murder case

The family of a 29-year-old La Ronge man who was killed nearly three years ago said the court process has been difficult, but they have faith in the justice system.

Muhammad Venne died at home near La Ronge in the early morning hours of June 3, 2020.

His sister, Shivon Venne, said she misses him dearly.

“It’s devastating to live without him,” she told CTV News.

Twenty-three-year-old Keegan Nelson-Smith is accused of second-degree murder in Muhammad’s death.

A witness, who said he was Muhammad’s best friend, testified at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Tuesday.

“His face still haunts me,” the witness said, and later pointed to Nelson-Smith.

Court heard Muhammad was at a family gathering at home near La Ronge, when a group of three men showed up uninvited, and Muhammad asked them to leave.

The witness said he heard Muhammad shouting, which was out of character for him.

The witness told court they went to a nearby home to calm down. When they returned, a man approached Muhammad, and the two got into a fight.

Court heard the man ran away while Muhammad lifted his shirt, revealed blood coming from his chest, and then fell into the arms of the witness.

Muhammad was taken to hospital and died shortly after. His family remembers him as kind person.

“He was just loved by so many, and he was a great father.”

“My brother was one of those rare people who was just innately good,” Shivon said.

The trial has been adjourned until Wednesday morning.