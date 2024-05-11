Gusty winds and smoke expected in Saskatoon
Saskatoon residents can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds to kick off the weekend, with skies clearing by noon on Saturday.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), there will be some local smoke in the afternoon, along with gusty winds reaching up to 60 km/hr.
The high temperature will climb to 25 C on Saturday with a low of 4 C during the night.
Sunshine continues on Sunday as well with a high of 21 C. Clouds will roll in overnight with a low dropping to 8 C.
The rest of the week brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from the low to mid-teens.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cyclist issued fine for striking four-year-old girl crossing the street
A cyclist turned herself in and received a fine after striking a four-year-old girl who was crossing the street to catch a school bus.
Millions of Canadians have been exposed to potentially toxic chemicals, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool
Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.
Woman in her 60s in life-threatening condition after Bridle Path bus shelter collision
Police say a woman in her 60s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle at a bus shelter in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood on Friday.
Dutch contestant kicked out of Eurovision hours before tension-plagued song contest final
The Netherlands' contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest was dramatically expelled from competition hours before Saturday's final of the pan-continental pop competition, which has been rattled by protests over the participation of Israel.
Joe Biden wants to remind 2024 voters of a record and an agenda. Often it's Donald Trump's
Biden wants the 2024 election to be a referendum on Trump's record and plans, but he also wants voters to look favourably on his own policies and actions
Couple randomly attacked, 1 stabbed, by group of teens in Toronto, police say
A man has been transported to hospital after police say he was stabbed in a random attack carried out by a group of teens in Toronto on Friday night.
IN PHOTOS Northern lights dance across the night sky in southern Ont.
From London, to Mildmay, Collingwood and St. Thomas, here are some highlights of Friday night and Saturday morning's northern lights display.
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
Regina
Healthcare divide between Alberta, Sask. persists post-pandemic: Doctor
Easier access to certain types of medical care has become more difficult for some residents in southwestern Saskatchewan, according to a Swift Current doctor.
Sask. teachers set to vote on renewed sanctions mandate
Next week, teachers in Saskatchewan will vote on a renewed mandate that would implement sanctions beyond the current school year.
Regina police charge 3, seize drugs, ammunition after 'months long investigation'
Regina police say three people have been charged after they seized more than 1,100 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine along with suspected meth and ammunition following a “months long investigation.”
Winnipeg
'Devastating': Clear Lake watercraft ban will have an impact, business owners say
Businesses in the Clear Lake area are concerned about the future following a temporary ban on watercraft from entering the lake.
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
Solar storm could produce highly visible northern lights in Manitoba
An unusually large solar storm could produce northern light shows that may be visible across most of Canada on Friday and Saturday.
Edmonton
State of local emergency declared for County of Grande
A state of local emergency was declared late Friday evening by the County of Grande due to rising wildfire risk.
Protest encampment cleared by Edmonton police early Saturday morning
A protest encampment set up on the University of Alberta campus was cleared early Saturday morning by Edmonton police.
Oilers defeat Canucks 4-3 in OT to even series
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime late Friday night to even the Round 2 series 1-1.
Calgary
Canada to meet U.S. for Para hockey gold medal
Two third-period goals, scored 24 seconds apart, lifted Canada to a 2-1 victory over China in semifinal action at the World Para Ice Hockey Championship on Friday at WinSport Arena in Calgary.
'We have laws': Premier Smith says police action justified in Calgary
The actions, including the decision to use non-lethal force, to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters from the University of Calgary campus were justified, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday.
Lethbridge
Medicine Hat, Alta., police arrest local man in child luring case
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
Gamergate was 10 years ago. How has hate in online spaces changed since then?
Toxicity and harassment persist in the "world's biggest entertainment medium," says an Ontario professor.
Ottawa
Here's what 'the hinge' move is, how to do it correctly
When you're picking something up from the floor or bending over to tie your shoe laces, you're performing "the hinge move," according to movement trainers.
Here are some gardening questions, answers
When it comes to gardening, a lot of questions come up, including the best way to keep pets away from plants, maintaining your lawn and keeping the dandelions at bay.
Police investigating single-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for the person or people who were inside a car that crashed early Saturday morning in the Township of Rideau Lakes, 90 kilometres from Ottawa.
Montreal
IN PHOTOS No blackouts reported as Quebecers take in spectacular solar storm
Quebecers across the province turned their gazes upwards on Friday night as a spectacular show in the sky was on display thanks to a solar storm hit the earth's atmosphere.
Quebec woman buys lotto ticket from daughter's store, wins $1 million
A woman from Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que. won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw and she bought the ticket from her daughter's convenience store.
Vancouver
Mother's Day and the playoffs face off in a quiet Vancouver suburb
In the quiet and leafy Vancouver neighbourhood of South Cambie, best known for its botanical garden, playoff fever is about to set in.
Town of Fort Nelson, B.C., ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
The entire town of Fort Nelson, B.C., as well as the nearby Fort Nelson First Nation, has been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire.
Bouchard lifts Edmonton Oilers to 4-3 overtime win over Canucks in Game 2
Evan Bouchard scored 5:38 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers bounced back for a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Friday.
Kelowna
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
Vancouver Island
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.
B.C. woman's lifelong birthday wish comes true after unexpected message from elementary school classmate
Karen Harrison made the same birthday wish every year from age six to age 50. When she had given up hope, it finally came true.
Police launch assault investigation at UVic protest encampment
Police in Saanich, B.C., say an assault investigation is underway following two alleged incidents at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the grounds of the University of Victoria.
London
IN PHOTOS Northern lights dance across the night sky in southern Ont.
From London, to Mildmay, Collingwood and St. Thomas, here are some highlights of Friday night and Saturday morning's northern lights display.
Property owner describes his homeless hub proposal as 'dead in the water'
An uncertain timeline for rolling out more of London’s Whole of Community Response to Homelessness might have eliminated one potential location for a service hub.
61-year-old man dies after moped, pickup truck collide in Grey Highlands
A 61-year-old man has died following a collision between a moped and a pickup truck in Grey Highlands earlier this week.
Kitchener
Teens arrested for St. Jacobs grandparent scam
Two teens have been charged in connection to a grandparent scam in Woolwich Township.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Cambridge crash
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Cambridge on Friday afternoon.
Search for new K-W hospital location narrowed down to two
We’re one step closer to finding out the new location of Kitchener-Waterloo’s newest hospital.
Northern Ontario
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
BREAKING Sault shooting investigation underway
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is actively investigating a shooting that took place overnight.
Atlantic
Man airlifted to hospital after serious collision in N.S.: RCMP
One man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a serious collision in Cambridge, N.S., Friday afternoon.
Seven people charged following kidnapping, assault in Tobique First Nation: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Tobique First Nation, N.B.
EHS helicopters to land in new spot in Halifax
Emergency Health Services (EHS) LifeFlight helicopters will soon be landing at Canadian Forces Base Windsor Park in the Halifax's west end.
N.L.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.