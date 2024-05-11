Gusty winds and smoke expected in Saskatoon

Saskatoon residents can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds to kick off the weekend, with skies clearing by noon on Saturday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), there will be some local smoke in the afternoon, along with gusty winds reaching up to 60 km/hr.

The high temperature will climb to 25 C on Saturday with a low of 4 C during the night.

Sunshine continues on Sunday as well with a high of 21 C. Clouds will roll in overnight with a low dropping to 8 C.

The rest of the week brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from the low to mid-teens.

