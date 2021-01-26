SASKATOON -- A 21-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Muhammad Venne.

Keagan Nelson-Smith of Hall Lake is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 28 at La Ronge Provincial Court, RCMP say.

On June 3, 2020 La Ronge RCMP were called to a home following the report of a disturbance on Elders Road on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

Upon arrival Venne was found injured outside of the home. He was pronounced dead in hospital.