SASKATOON -- RCMP are investigating the death of 29-year-old Muhammad Venne.

On Wednesday morning, La Ronge RCMP were called to a home following the report of a disturbance on Elders Road on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

Upon arrival, police and paramedics found him injured outside the home.

Venne was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, RCMP say.

Police consider Venne’s death a homicide.

Investigators ask anyone who has contacted or seen Venne in the last week to contact La Ronge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.