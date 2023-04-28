Here's where the province plans to put Saskatoon's new Urgent Care Centre

The provincial government has chosen the current location of Pleasant Hill School as the preferred site for Saskatoon’s new Urgent Care Centre (UCC).

“We want to get the urgent care centre in here because we are seeing some challenges in our emergency rooms,” said Minister of Health Paul Merriman.

The site is located on the current location of the Pleasant Hill School at 215 Avenue S South. The province bought the land from the Saskatoon Public School Board in December 2022. The UCC will provide an alternative to emergency departments for illnesses and injuries and non-life threatening conditions.

“Its primary role will be improving access to health services for the people of Saskatoon and area,” said Andrew Will the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Registered nurses, mental health workers, laboratory technicians, medical imagining technicians and pharmacists will all work at the UCC.

The site is located one block away from St.Paul’s Hospital which will provide an alternative option of care. It will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We know that by having these services available it will improve access to emergency rooms services in our acute care hospitals as well,” said Will.

The facility will be built and owned by Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments and leased to the Saskatchewan Health Authority to deliver health services.

“This is going to benefit not only First Nations people not only in the area of training, employment, construction. There is going to be a long legacy,” said Ahtahkakoop Cree Development representative Ray Ahenakew.

The building will be demolished after the province obtains the land in July. The UCC is part of two centres announced in the province as part of the Sask Government’s $7.5 billion dollar capital.