Here's how Saskatchewan's team fared in The Amazing Race Canada's latest challenge

A father and son duo from Saskatchewan joined the 10th season of The Amazing Race Canada to race for prizes and represent their Indigenous community.

On the latest episode on Tuesday, Michael Linklater and his son, Amari Linklater, who are members of Thunderchild First Nation but call Saskatoon home, got stuck on a detour challenge.

They had to switch to the second option, which was a math challenge.

“That math challenge was something we were wary of, but Amari took the lead in that completely, like I did not help him one bit, and he nailed it for us,” Michael said.

The pair were ultimately eliminated after coming in last place. They joined CTV Morning Live Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning to chat about their experience on the show.

Throughout their time on the show, the duo said their goal was to go out and make the best experience they could.

“I think really we won by how much we enjoyed ourselves and throughout the entire time, it was our goal,” Michael said. “We had a blast and being able to sit back and watch it with our family, I laugh every single time.”

The team said they were proud to be able to represent their Indigenous culture through the show.

“It feels amazing to have all the support from these people, like when I’m out in the streets, I have people coming up to me and saying, ‘What’s up,’ and taking pictures of us,” Amari said. “Just to feel that support from our community has been amazing.

Ultimately, the team did not make it to the finish line before the rest of the teams. However, they did take one more opportunity to show their competitive nature, with Amari beating his dad in a sprint to the mat.

“That was probably my favourite experience of the whole thing, was getting that on national television, beating him in a race,” Amari said. “We’re always competing with everything we do … to have that and to just have that moment with him was really special.”

The duo was the third team from Saskatchewan and the first team from Saskatoon who competed in the Amazing Race Canada.

