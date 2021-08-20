Advertisement
Here's a list of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening in Saskatoon on Friday, Aug. 20
Published Friday, August 20, 2021 7:37AM CST
A sign advertises COVID-19 vaccines at a Saskatchewan pharmacy. (CTV News)
SASKATOON -- One of the ways the province is delivering COVID-19 vaccines is through walk-in clinics where no appointment is needed. The pop-up clinics offer a convenient option for those looking to get their vaccines. Vaccines can also be accessed through participating pharmacies.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority maintains a list of walk-in clinics which is regularly updated.
2409 22nd Street W (Testing and Assessment Site)
- Walk-In Site
- Monday - Friday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Pfizer
619 20th Street W (Friendship Inn)
- Walk-In Site
- Friday, August 20 – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Pfizer and Moderna
1801 Lansdowne Avenue (JS Wood Library)
- Walk-In Site
- Friday, August 20 – 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Pfizer and Moderna
3035 Clarence Avenue S (Walmart Stonebridge)
- Walk-In Site
- Friday, August 20 – 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Pfizer and Moderna
3130 Laurier Drive (Cosmo Civic Centre)
- Walk-In Site
- Friday, August 20 – 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Pfizer and Moderna
WHAT YOU'LL NEED
If you're planning to stop by one of the clincis, here are a few things to note:
- Doses are offered on a fist-come, first-served basis
- There may be wait times
- You'll need your health card, a cell phone is suggested
- Wear a short-sleeved shirt if you can
- Bring a mask with you. If the clinic is inside an SHA facility you will be required to wear a mask.
- You'll need clean your hands at the door.
- Maintain a physical distance of at least 2 metres (6 feet) from others
- Expect to stay 15 minutes after your jab