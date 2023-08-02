Here are 9 beaches near Saskatoon that are awesome summer fun

There are no shortage of beaches to explore when the weather heats up in Saskatchewan. Here are nine great experiences close to Saskatoon that are worth the drive.

Cranberry Flats, 25 minutes

Just outside of the city, you can visit beaches at Cranberry Flats. Dogs are permitted but must be on leashes or you could be fined. Washrooms are also at the site. The area is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pike Lake, 33 minutes

A short drive from the city, Pike Lake is a popular stop for those looking for a day of relaxation. On top of swimming, Pike Lake also offers playgrounds, tennis, pickle ball, volleyball courts, and an outdoor pool and waterslide.

Blackstrap Lake, 35 minute drive

Named after the manmade mountain in the park, Blackstrap Lake also offers sandy beaches where visitors can swim, water ski, canoe, windsurf and more. The site also has a playground, picnic tables and modern washrooms. There's also a massive inflatable water park floating on the lake.

Furdale Beach, 21 minutes

For those with four-legged family members who want to get in on the fun, Saskatoon has Furdale Beach nestled inside Chief Whitecap Park. The beach is about a 10-minute walk from the parking lot but is not usually busy and lets the whole family have some fun, outdoor time together.

Redberry Lake, 54 minutes

This quiet stop features a playground, a shower house, mini golf, a concession booth and more alongside its beach. Visitors will enjoy swimming, water skiing, canoeing and sailing in the saltwater lake. The site also has a picnic area with shelter and modern washrooms. It's also a great location to see some stately pelicans casually float by.

Martin’s Lake, one hour drive

Martin’s Lake offers beach-goers a getaway that includes some space to swim, picnic tables, a basketball court, a playground, horseshoe pits and a concession. Pets are welcome but must be on a leash.

Wakaw Lake, one hour drive

The beach at Wakaw Lake is ideal for families and has a children’s playground, concession and mini golf. There is also a boat launch, volleyball court, boat, canoe and kayak rentals, and modern washrooms. Pets are welcome.

Manitou Beach, 1 hour 30 minutes

This little village is hidden just over an hour's drive from Saskatoon but offers swimming, sailing, boating, kayaking and paddle boarding in a serene setting. The unique attraction of the area is a dense saltwater lake where swimmers can float or lounge on the beach, often referred to as "Canada's Dead Sea."

Diefenbaker Lake, 1 hour, 33 minutes

Boasting 800 kilometres of shoreline, Diefenbaker Lake offers sandy beaches and space for various water activities like paddle boarding, kayaking, boating, water skiing, and sailing.