Heavy rain causes flooding in Prince Albert

Heavy rain in Prince Albert led to some road flooding.

The rain washed out a street and a nearby construction site on 28 Street and Fifth Avenue East.

Jeff Perehudoff said he was at work when the storm rolled in and he was surprised at the amount of rain.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all. To see that packed with water,” he told CTV News. “The holes were about 12 feet deep and it was full.”

The above video player shows the street being washed out.